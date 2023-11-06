Straight to the source: We ask three hosts why we should listen to their podcasts (w/ Mark Chavez, Amy Westervelt & Jo Firestone)

Radio

Duration 53:12

This week, we’re going straight to the source and asking three podcasters to sell us on their shows. First, Mark Chavez gives us the pitch for Let’s Make A Horror. Can three comedians write — and make — a decent horror movie? Next, Amy Westervelt tells us about the latest season of Drilled. It’s a true crime podcast about the climate crisis, and in their latest season they’re looking at the worldwide crackdown on climate protest. Then, Jo Firestone tells us about Murder on Sex Island, a podcast about an undercover detective who has to solve a murder on the set of a trashy reality TV show. Those interviews, plus excerpts from the podcasts, this week on Podcast Playlist. Featuring: Let's Make A Horror, Drilled, Murder On Sex Island For links and more info, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.