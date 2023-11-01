At 100, this pioneering Montreal artist just launched an exhibition of new work

Françoise Sullivan is known for her avant-garde approach to dance, performance, photograph, sculpture, painting and installation work. She was part of the revolutionary group of Quebec artists who signed the Refus Global, a 1948 manifesto seen as one of the precursors to the province's Quiet Revolution. Months after turning 100 this year, she launched a whole new body of work at Montreal's Museum of Fine Arts.