At 100, this pioneering Montreal artist just launched an exhibition of new work

2 hours ago
Duration 3:50

Françoise Sullivan is known for her avant-garde approach to dance, performance, photograph, sculpture, painting and installation work. She was part of the revolutionary group of Quebec artists who signed the Refus Global, a 1948 manifesto seen as one of the precursors to the province's Quiet Revolution. Months after turning 100 this year, she launched a whole new body of work at Montreal's Museum of Fine Arts.

