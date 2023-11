Cutting down on litter in style

The Gomi Hiroi Samurai or 'Samurai Who Pick Up Trash' are a small group of volunteers, three of whom operate in Tokyo, who dress in the style of samurai and help keep the streets of their city clean. Instead of swords, they wield large tongs with impressive swings and flourishes in hope that more people will be inspired to throw their garbage in the trash rather than on the ground.