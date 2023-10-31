Microbrewery in Eastern Townships goes international with its non-alcoholic brews

Content
Breakaway7:49Microbrewery in Eastern Townships goes international with its non-alcoholic brews

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:49

La Microbrasserie Bock'Ale is getting ready to introduce their much loved non-alcoholic brews to the international market. For more, Alison speaks with the microbrewey's co-founder and CEO, Michael Jean.

