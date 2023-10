CBC reports from Rafah crossing with Gaza amid calls for more aid

Duration 1:54

CBC's Tom Parry reports from the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing with Gaza as part of an Egyptian government-organized tour, where Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and officials blamed Israel for not allowing more aid to go through. Earlier, Madbouly rejected any notion of allowing Palestinians in Gaza to move to the North Sinai region of Egypt.