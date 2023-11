Tiny treats, big feelings: why people still love the Easy-Bake Oven

News

Duration 4:50

One of the most beloved toys of the 20th century is back in the spotlight. No, not Barbie. It’s the Easy-Bake Oven. Originally released on Nov. 4, 1963, the lightbulb-powered icon is turning 60. We tracked down an original Easy-Bake Oven to see if it can still make warm memories.