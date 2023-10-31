Italian video game developer creates Nova Scotia-based horror game | CBC.ca Loaded
Information Morning - NS5:16Italian video game developer creates Nova Scotia-based horror game
Italian video game developer creates Nova Scotia-based horror game
20 hours ago
An Italian developer has turned his love affair with Nova Scotia into a video game called The Cooking Class. It's a first-person survival game and the player has to escape a rural home armed only with a flashlight. Edoardo Vitali, who owns Another Development Company, spoke with CBC's Erin MacInnis.