Information Morning - NS5:16Italian video game developer creates Nova Scotia-based horror game

Italian video game developer creates Nova Scotia-based horror game

  • 20 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 5:16

An Italian developer has turned his love affair with Nova Scotia into a video game called The Cooking Class. It's a first-person survival game and the player has to escape a rural home armed only with a flashlight. Edoardo Vitali, who owns Another Development Company, spoke with CBC's Erin MacInnis.

