Taste-testing Ontario’s new Snowflake apple

News

Duration 5:39

Move aside, McIntosh — there's a new apple in town. Described as a crunchy apple that delivers “some sweetness with a little bit of tart background,” the Snowflake apple hit Ontario stores this month. Metro Morning host David Common joined Algoma Orchards owner Kirk Kemp in studio to taste test the new fruit — and find out how it came to be.