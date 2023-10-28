Oktoecho: music to help heal humanity

Radio

Duration 54:00

When a Sufi singer in the Oktoecho ensemble heard Inuit throat singing, he was amazed at the similarities between the two traditions. And that's what the 20-plus member group is all about: bringing together Middle Eastern, Indigenous and Western musical traditions. Co-founder and composer Katia Makdissi-Warren, and Inuit throat-singer, Nina Segalowitz, share how meaningful this project has become after 2 decades!