Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00Oktoecho: music to help heal humanity

Oktoecho: music to help heal humanity

  • 3 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

When a Sufi singer in the Oktoecho ensemble heard Inuit throat singing, he was amazed at the similarities between the two traditions. And that's what the 20-plus member group is all about: bringing together Middle Eastern, Indigenous and Western musical traditions. Co-founder and composer Katia Makdissi-Warren, and Inuit throat-singer, Nina Segalowitz, share how meaningful this project has become after 2 decades!

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 6:33

Millionaire builds 99 tiny homes to help his community

The National

3 days ago
Duration 2:55

Reaction to The Fifth Estate investigation into Buffy Sainte-Marie’s claims of Indigenous identity

CBC News Saskatchewan

3 days ago
Duration 0:29

Buffy Sainte-Marie’s first appearance on Sesame Street

CBC News

4 days ago
Duration 0:50

Home videos show Buffy Sainte-Marie’s childhood

CBC News

4 days ago
Duration 0:19

Bruce Santamaria says his family feared speaking out

CBC News

4 days ago

now