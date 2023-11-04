Content
UCI Track Champions League: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
Sports
Olympics
Summer
Cycling
Track
UCI Track Champions League: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
Live in
5 days
UCI Track Champions League: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
In 5 days
Sports
Duration
live
*** TBD ***
now
now
now
now
now
now
now
Track
Live in
5 days
UCI Track Champions League: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
CBC Sports
5 days
Duration
3:51:52
2023 UCI Track Champions League: Round 2 Berlin
CBC Sports
2 days ago
Duration
7:09
GOLD MEDAL: Canadian men's track cycling team earns gold in Pan Am Games team pursuit
Cycling Track
3 days ago
Duration
3:22
GOLD MEDAL: Canadian men's track cycling team win gold in team sprint at Pan Am Games
Cycling Track
6 days ago
Duration
3:46:01
Tissot UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup Milton: Day 3
CBC Sports
6 months ago
Duration
4:34
Alberta's Kelsey Mitchell pedals to Nations Cup gold in women's sprint
Cycling Track
6 months ago
Duration
3:59:44
Tissot UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup Milton: Day 2
CBC Sports
6 months ago
Duration
3:49
Canada settles for team sprint silver at Nations Cup
Cycling Track
6 months ago
Duration
5:09
Canada claims Nations Cup track cycling team pursuit bronze medal
Cycling Track
6 months ago
Duration
3:22:56
Tissot UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup Milton: Day 1
CBC Sports
6 months ago
