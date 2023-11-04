Content
UCI Track Champions League: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

5 days
5 days

UCI Track Champions League: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

*** TBD ***

Track

5 days
5 days

UCI Track Champions League: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

CBC Sports

Duration 3:51:52

2023 UCI Track Champions League: Round 2 Berlin

CBC Sports

2 days ago
Duration 7:09

GOLD MEDAL: Canadian men's track cycling team earns gold in Pan Am Games team pursuit

Cycling Track

3 days ago
Duration 3:22

GOLD MEDAL: Canadian men's track cycling team win gold in team sprint at Pan Am Games

Cycling Track

6 days ago
Duration 3:46:01

Tissot UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup Milton: Day 3

CBC Sports

6 months ago
Duration 4:34

Alberta's Kelsey Mitchell pedals to Nations Cup gold in women's sprint

Cycling Track

6 months ago
Duration 3:59:44

Tissot UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup Milton: Day 2

CBC Sports

6 months ago
Duration 3:49

Canada settles for team sprint silver at Nations Cup

Cycling Track

6 months ago
Duration 5:09

Canada claims Nations Cup track cycling team pursuit bronze medal

Cycling Track

6 months ago
Duration 3:22:56

Tissot UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup Milton: Day 1

CBC Sports

6 months ago

