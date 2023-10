Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier win their 4th consecutive Skate Canada title | That Figure Skating Show

Sports

Duration 22:10

After a tough year, that included a cancer diagnosis, Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier fought hard get back on track and win their first Grand Prix event of the season at Skate Canada International. This and more in our Skate Canada episode of 'That Figure Skating Show.'