How is the unseasonably warm fall affecting our trees? Our expert answers caller questions for a fall tree phone-in.

Fresh Air17:03How is the unseasonably warm fall affecting our trees? Our expert answers caller questions for a fall tree phone-in.

  • 17 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 17:03

It's been a long lasting fall. It's October 28th but the leaves are still on the trees - in southern Ontario anyways. So what's contributing to the continuing fall colours? Master arborist Kyle McLoughlin answers that question and more during this phone-in segment.

