This Finnish postman does more than deliver mail in his archipelago route

Off the southwest coast of Finland, residents of the remote Turku archipelago have their post delivered by Peter Mustelin who makes a 40-kilometre run by boat once every Friday, occasionally bringing his son along for the ride. Mustelin says his job is more than just delivering letters, and that he feels a responsibility to check in on people. He even delivers food if people request it, despite not being paid by the postal service to do so. The waters get tricky to navigate in the winter but Mustelin pushes through, drawn by the charm and beauty of the area and his unique role in it.