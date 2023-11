Flavours help cure homesickness for this Mexican restaurant owner

News

Duration 5:21

Eduardo Jaber is the co-owner of Verano Food Purveyors, a restaurant that blends Mexican and Venezuelan dishes. He spoke to CBC Nova Scotia News host Amy Smith about watching his grandmother cook while growing up and defining where 'home' is now. New Plate Special is a celebration of how the province is growing and diversifying, one plate at a time.