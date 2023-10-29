What history looks like through a Mi'kmaw lens | CBC.ca Loaded
Atlantic Voice26:10What history looks like through a Mi'kmaw lens
Duration 26:10
In Mi'kmaw culture, history doesn't just belong in the past. "We talk about history like it's got a direct impact on the present, because it does," says Mercedes Peters. Mercedes is a Mi'kmaw historian based in Halifax, and she joins us to explore how the fundamental concepts of time and history play out across Mi'kmaki.