Podcast Playlist53:42Halloween Spooktacular: A ghost in the family, haunted clothing, Furby's revenge, and more spooky stories

Halloween Spooktacular: A ghost in the family, haunted clothing, Furby's revenge, and more spooky stories

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:42

It's our annual Halloween Spooktacular episode! We’ll hear a fabulously frightening selection of stories today. We’ve got tales about toys that go bump in the night, a haunted pair of pants, an interview with a legendary horror movie director, and more. Like this story from Tristan Redman: He doesn’t believe in ghosts, but Tristan remembers weird things happening in his teenage bedroom. Later, he learned the people who lived there after him were visited by the ghost. That’s not all. It turns out that Tristan’s childhood home is right next door to the house where his wife’s great grandmother was murdered. Could she be the one who haunted his childhood dreams? That scare and more, this week on Podcast Playlist. Featuring: I Talk To Ghosts, Spooked, Ghost Story, Weird Distractions, Unspookable, American Hysteria For links and more info, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.

