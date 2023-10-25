Sherbrooke is the place to be for next year's total eclipse of the sun

Radio

Duration 7:44

Hotel reservations are already flooding into Sherbrooke for April 2024, even from as afar away as Japan! The buss has to do with the upcoming total eclipse of the sun that will be visible from the Townships. CBC intern Joseph Ryan spoke with William Hogg, an account manager for Travel Trade in Tour and Travel with Destinations Sherbrooke.