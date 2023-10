Are short-term rentals creating a ‘ghost hotel’ problem in Edmonton?

News

Duration 2:38

City council is debating how to regulate short-term rentals such as Airbnb in Edmonton. Coun. Michael Janz wants to introduce limitations on the number of short-term rentals in the city, and how they can be used. But not everyone agrees with Janz. Kerry Singh owns short-term rental properties in the city, and she wants to point out the benefits they provide us.