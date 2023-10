Breakdancers in Kenya hope Olympics will grow their scene

News

Duration 1:35

With their sport's inclusion in the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Games, breakdancers in Kenya hope increasing support for their sport will give newcomers a brighter future and let them dream of participating in the Olympics one day. Currently, the Kenyan government does not recognize breakdancing as a sport, which limits young breakers looking to make a name for themselves.