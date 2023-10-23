CBC's David Common on the new Marketplace podcast, plus the shows he loves

Radio

Duration 52:44

As a foreign correspondent, David Common's reporting has taken him to more than 80 countries, including warzones in Afghanistan, Iraq and Ukraine. But these days he's staying a bit closer to home. David has recently taken over hosting duties on CBC Radio's morning show in Toronto, Metro Morning. He's also the co-host of the consumer watchdog show, Marketplace, on CBC Television. Marketplace now has its very own podcast. David will tell us about how his first week at Metro Morning, and what it was like turning a TV show into a podcast. Plus, he'll share some of the podcasts in his rotation. Featuring: CBC Marketplace, The Secret Life of Canada, Wind of Change, Yo Is This Racist?, War On The Rocks For links and more info head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist