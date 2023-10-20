Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia comes out against controversial Bill 239 | CBC.ca Loaded
New proposed legislation would grant Housing Minister John Lohr the power to approve any development in HRM without consulting municipal officials. Find out why Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia president Sandra Barss thinks that Bill 239 could undercut heritage protections.