Information Morning - NS9:01Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia comes out against controversial Bill 239

Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia comes out against controversial Bill 239

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:01

New proposed legislation would grant Housing Minister John Lohr the power to approve any development in HRM without consulting municipal officials. Find out why Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia president Sandra Barss thinks that Bill 239 could undercut heritage protections.

