Dinner plate politics: challenging Canada’s horse meat industry

Radio

Duration 16:07

There are a lot of foods to try if you’re an adventurous eater—but horse meat is rarely mentioned. Yet Canada, even here in Alberta, is home to a thriving industry with thousands of horses slaughtered every year for eating. . CBC Reporter Walis Snowdon talks with Clare Bonnyman about the debate in Canada’s horse meat industry, and the issue of live exports.