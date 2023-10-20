Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Loop16:07Dinner plate politics: challenging Canada’s horse meat industry

Dinner plate politics: challenging Canada’s horse meat industry

  • 3 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 16:07

There are a lot of foods to try if you’re an adventurous eater—but horse meat is rarely mentioned. Yet Canada, even here in Alberta, is home to a thriving industry with thousands of horses slaughtered every year for eating. . CBC Reporter Walis Snowdon talks with Clare Bonnyman about the debate in Canada’s horse meat industry, and the issue of live exports.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 6:42

Inside Hamas's vast and complex tunnel network beneath Gaza

World

2 days ago
Duration 1:38

#TheMoment a bear broke into a home and left with a lasagna

The National

2 days ago
Duration 2:46

How do Vancouverites feel about cuffing season?

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 2:05

Community stunned after shark kills dog in Nova Scotia waters

CBC News Nova Scotia

2 days ago
Duration 2:02

How Marketplace caught tech repair technicians snooping

The National

3 days ago

now