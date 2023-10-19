Sailing duo training in N.S. in hopes of competing on Canada's Olympic team | CBC.ca Loaded
Information Morning - NS
Sailing duo training in N.S. in hopes of competing on Canada's Olympic team
Sailing duo training in N.S. in hopes of competing on Canada's Olympic team
12 hours ago
Duration 8:53
A Halifax woman and her sailing partner are headed to the Pan American Games in Santiago. The international sporting event is a big deal for Madeline Gillis and Galen Richardson, who are also trying to secure a berth on Canada's sailing team for the next summer Olympic Games.