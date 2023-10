Kluane First Nation celebrates new book focused on community elders

News

Duration 1:40

Celebrations are underway in Kluane First Nation on the 20th anniversary of it's land claim and self-government agreements with Canada. Along with those festivities, the Kluane First Nation is celebrating the release of the book "Kluane Lake Country People Speak Strong" which features stories of community elders. Cheryl Kawaja has more.