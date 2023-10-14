From opening for The Stones to advice from Denis Villeneuve: Anik Jean's got stories and a box-office hit!

Radio

Duration 54:00

Anik Jean is known for her true-to-form rock music that she's been making for over 20 years. But now, audiences - old and new- will get to know Anik Jean the filmmaker. Her first feature film "Les hommes de ma mère" or "My Mother's Men" was the talk of the town this summer. It even broke a Quebec box office record!