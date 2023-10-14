Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00From opening for The Stones to advice from Denis Villeneuve: Anik Jean's got stories and a box-office hit!

From opening for The Stones to advice from Denis Villeneuve: Anik Jean's got stories and a box-office hit!

  • 4 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Anik Jean is known for her true-to-form rock music that she's been making for over 20 years. But now, audiences - old and new- will get to know Anik Jean the filmmaker. Her first feature film "Les hommes de ma mère" or "My Mother's Men" was the talk of the town this summer. It even broke a Quebec box office record!

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:46

#TheMoment a couple swapped their Ontario home for a chateau in France

The National

2 days ago
Duration 1:01

Video shows man pinned to ground by police

CBC News Manitoba

2 days ago
Duration 3:44

Israeli military demolishes police station with militants inside

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:55

'Very aggressive:' Chinese warplanes intercept Canadian surveillance plane

Politics News

2 days ago
Duration 0:48

Frantic search after airstrike near Rafah

World

1 day ago

now