How big of an issue are vacant buildings for the city right now?

Daybreak Montreal14:39How big of an issue are vacant buildings for the city right now?

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 14:39

Daybreak host Sean Henry speaks with Robert Beaudry, the city councillor for Ville-Marie’s Saint-Jacques district. He is also an executive committee member responsible for housing. We also hear from Taïka Baillargeon, the deputy policy director at Heritage Montreal.

