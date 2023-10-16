Content
Political columnist Emilie Nicolas on social media in times of conflict

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:58

As tensions rise high and the situation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas evolves so quickly, people are turning to social media to get information...and to express themselves. We spoke with our political columnist Emilie Nicolas to get a closer look at social media is shaping conversations about the conflict.

