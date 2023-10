Taylor Swift's concert film debuted this weekend. These 31 fans are Ready For It

A group of young Swifties and their parents are making friendship bracelets and dressing up in their best album outfits to head to the movie theatre. The concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” opened this weekend — and at the Nov. 4 screening in Halifax, these 31 fans will be singing along in the audience.