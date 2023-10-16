Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Information Morning - NS8:11Political Scientist looks at the legislation to grant Minister John Lohr new powers

Political Scientist looks at the legislation to grant Minister John Lohr new powers

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:11

Tom Urbaniak is a professor of political science at Cape Breton University, where he teaches municipal politics. We ask for his thoughts on the legislation to give Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr new powers, that is speeding its way through the House.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 7:00

Hamas starting to 'understand the severity of their situation,' says negotiator

CBC News

3 days ago
Duration 1:55

Hamas attacked because of Israel's 'illegal' siege, Israeli journalist says

News

4 days ago
Duration 0:46

Watch a black bear steal gummy bears from B.C. store

CBC News BC

5 days ago
Duration 1:56

Carbon tax rebate: How much will you get?

CBC News New Brunswick

3 days ago
Duration 8:43

Leylah Fernandez conquers Hong Kong to claim 3rd career WTA title

Sports

1 day ago

now