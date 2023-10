B.C.'s Adam Hadwin finishes solo 2nd as Tom Kim defends Shriners Children's Open title

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C. saw his title chances wash away after finding the water hazard on the 16th hole, but played well enough to finish solo 2nd at 19-under at the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas. South Korea's Tom Kim held off Hadwin by one stroke to win the tournament for a second year in a row.