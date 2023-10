Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski wins 2nd doubles title of the year in Zhengzhou

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand clinched their second doubles title of the year, winning the WTA 500 Zhengzhou Open with a 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.