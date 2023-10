Leylah Fernandez victorious in straights sets in the Hong Kong semifinal

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., defeats Russia's Anna Blinkova (6-2, 7-6) to reach the final of the Hong Kong Open. Fernandez improves her career semifinal record to 5-0. Hong Kong will be her first final appearance since Monterrey, March 2022.