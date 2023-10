Why these men are running the Toronto Waterfront Marathon in a 5-person costume

News

Duration 1:49

While most participants of the Toronto Waterfront Marathon will likely be wearing standard workout gear, five runners are taking a different approach. They’re trying to break a Guinness World Record for the fastest half marathon in a five-person costume. Three of the teammates spoke on Here and Now about what they’re wearing on Sunday — and how they trained for the big race.