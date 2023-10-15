‘Natural gas’ or ‘fossil gas’? This man says words matter

Duration 54:02

Can rebranding 'natural gas' as 'fossil gas' lead to faster climate action? A former coal industry chemical engineer in Whistler, B.C. thinks it can, and he’s pushing governments to make the switch. Weddings can come with a big carbon footprint, so we explore how you and your sweetheart can make your big day more climate friendly. We hear from the creator of the 15 minute city concept about the abuse and death threats he’s faced, and we hear suggestions for how to tackle the growing problem of climate disinformation and online conspiracies. And we meet a pair of climate champions advocating for wetlands with some wild wonder and a Joni Mitchell cover.