Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
What On Earth54:02‘Natural gas’ or ‘fossil gas’? This man says words matter

‘Natural gas’ or ‘fossil gas’? This man says words matter

  • 23 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:02

Can rebranding 'natural gas' as 'fossil gas' lead to faster climate action? A former coal industry chemical engineer in Whistler, B.C. thinks it can, and he’s pushing governments to make the switch. Weddings can come with a big carbon footprint, so we explore how you and your sweetheart can make your big day more climate friendly. We hear from the creator of the 15 minute city concept about the abuse and death threats he’s faced, and we hear suggestions for how to tackle the growing problem of climate disinformation and online conspiracies. And we meet a pair of climate champions advocating for wetlands with some wild wonder and a Joni Mitchell cover.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:46

Watch a black bear steal gummy bears from B.C. store

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 3:52

Israel-Hamas war: Mounting devastation and anxiety

The National

1 day ago
Duration 3:25

Netanyahu vows to wipe Hamas off the map as Gaza siege continues

The National

2 days ago
Duration 1:55

Hamas attacked because of Israel's 'illegal' siege, Israeli journalist says

News

1 day ago
Duration 9:45

Israel vs. Hamas: Who would have the upper hand in a ground war? | About That

About That

2 days ago

now