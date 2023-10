How this tiny cemetery ended up wedged between two major Toronto highways

If you’ve ever driven by the massive interchange of Highways 401 and 427, you might have noticed a tiny graveyard tucked between the chaos of merging lanes and constant traffic. Richview Memorial Cemetery dates back to the 1850s and is still well-maintained despite how inaccessible it appears. Metro Morning host David Common explored the history behind the burial ground.