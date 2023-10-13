Council of Nova Scotia Archives preparing disaster kits amid fires, floods | CBC.ca Loaded
Council of Nova Scotia Archives preparing disaster kits amid fires, floods
Council of Nova Scotia Archives preparing disaster kits amid fires, floods
16 hours ago
In the age of increasingly violent storms, fires, and floods, the Council of Nova Scotia Archives is working to protect some of the province's most vulnerable artifacts and documents from natural disasters. CBC's Erin MacInnis spoke to the archives advisor at the council, Sharon Murray.