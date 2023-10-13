Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Information Morning - NS8:18Council of Nova Scotia Archives preparing disaster kits amid fires, floods

Council of Nova Scotia Archives preparing disaster kits amid fires, floods

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:18

In the age of increasingly violent storms, fires, and floods, the Council of Nova Scotia Archives is working to protect some of the province's most vulnerable artifacts and documents from natural disasters. CBC's Erin MacInnis spoke to the archives advisor at the council, Sharon Murray.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:46

Watch a black bear steal gummy bears from B.C. store

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 3:52

Israel-Hamas war: Mounting devastation and anxiety

The National

19 hours ago
Duration 3:15

Israel puts horrors of Hamas attack on display

The National

3 days ago
Duration 3:25

Netanyahu vows to wipe Hamas off the map as Gaza siege continues

The National

2 days ago
Duration 9:45

Israel vs. Hamas: Who would have the upper hand in a ground war? | About That

About That

2 days ago

now