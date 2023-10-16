Complaints against 2 RNC officers may soon go to a public hearing — nearly a decade after the alleged misconduct | CBC.ca Loaded
Complaints against 2 RNC officers may soon go to a public hearing — nearly a decade after the alleged misconduct
37 minutes
News
Duration 3:44
Andrew Abbass of Happy Valley-Goose Bay says he's looking forward to having his day at a public hearing for two police officers who he says have skirted accountability. CBC's Ariana Kelland spoke with Abbass at his home about the toll the process has taken on him.