Complaints against 2 RNC officers may soon go to a public hearing — nearly a decade after the alleged misconduct

Complaints against 2 RNC officers may soon go to a public hearing — nearly a decade after the alleged misconduct

Andrew Abbass of Happy Valley-Goose Bay says he's looking forward to having his day at a public hearing for two police officers who he says have skirted accountability. CBC's Ariana Kelland spoke with Abbass at his home about the toll the process has taken on him.

