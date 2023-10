King Tuna

Radio

Duration 26:10

Atlantic bluefin tuna was once so commercially worthless their bodies were dumped or buried. How did tuna become so prized - and how did one man's tagging efforts lead to a greater understanding of the fish? Karen Pinchin, author of "Kings of Their Own Ocean: Tuna, Obsession and the Future of our Seas" stops by to tell the tuna's story.