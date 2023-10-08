Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
All in a Weekend11:28American baritone singer Davón Tines on his upcoming performance in Montreal: "Recital #1:Mass"

American baritone singer Davón Tines on his upcoming performance in Montreal: "Recital #1:Mass"

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:28

Ahead of his performance at Bourgie Hall in Montreal, Davón Tines talks about why he chose to go against tradition when putting together "Recital #1: Mass". We talk about why he doesn't call himself an activist and about the very intentional songs he selected for the recital.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:55

Grizzly chases herd of bighorn sheep in Kananaskis

CBC News Calgary

3 days ago
Duration 0:31

Great white shark spotted in Nova Scotia waters

CBC News Nova Scotia

3 days ago
Duration 2:24

'Queen of Canada' cult threatens Sask. village with public executions

The National

1 day ago
Duration 1:55

Video shows worker accidentally drilling hole into homeowner’s basement

CBC News Toronto

3 days ago
Duration 0:59

Fiery aftermath of Hwy 1 crash caught on tape

CBC News BC

3 days ago

now