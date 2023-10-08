American baritone singer Davón Tines on his upcoming performance in Montreal: "Recital #1:Mass"

Radio

Duration 11:28

Ahead of his performance at Bourgie Hall in Montreal, Davón Tines talks about why he chose to go against tradition when putting together "Recital #1: Mass". We talk about why he doesn't call himself an activist and about the very intentional songs he selected for the recital.