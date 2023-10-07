Content
The Bridge54:00A Chilean tradition of arts: remembering Allende

A Chilean tradition of arts: remembering Allende

  • 19 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Poet Marcela Huerta says that, in her body, she carries the narrative of her parents' trauma from the 1973 coup in Chile. She releases it - for them all - in her poetry. Painter and sculptor, Carolina Echeverria dedicates all of her work in arts and culture to speaking truth to power; upholding the legacy of Salvador Allende, who she says gave the people of Chile 1000 days of glory before the violent Pinochet coup. The two generations of artists talk about how creative work of Chileans home and abroad will be the record and the source for healing.

