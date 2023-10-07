Content
All in a Weekend14:53The All in a Weekend Cookbook Club Launches for Fall 2023!

The All in a Weekend Cookbook Club Launches for Fall 2023!

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 14:53

Jonathan Cheung from Appetite for Books introduces the three cookbooks for this year's All in a Weekend Cookbook Club. We'll get the lowdown on the Persian cookbook, "Sofreh", the African cookbook "Simply West African" and the vegan cookbook, "The Vegan Bridge". Details on how to enter to be a Cookbook Club member are at the end of the interview.

