Issac Ross hopes his story inspires others

Duration 2:49

A trio of brothers and a lifelong friend play on the same football team at Winnipeg's Maples Collegiate. Ross didn't play on a football team until his family moved about 275 kilometres south from Berens River First Nation in 2020. Now he hopes to play the sport professionally and hopes to show other First Nation kids they can do anything they put their minds to.