An Iranian girl is in a coma: Why activists are comparing it to the Mahsa Amini case | About That

Duration 8:16

An Iranian teenager is in a coma after an alleged encounter with Iran's morality police. Some have drawn comparisons to Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked a nationwide movement against the Islamic Republic. About That producer Kieran Oudshoorn breaks down what we know about Armita Geravand's case, and the similarities to what happened with Mahsa Amini.