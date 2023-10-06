Content
U-Sports making big changes to eligibility, funding for athletic scholarships

U-Sports making big changes to eligibility, funding for athletic scholarships

The organization in charge of most Canadian varsity sports is changing who qualifies for scholarships and how the funding is doled out. We talk about what this shift will mean for students Tim Maloney, Dalhousie University's executive director of athletics and recreation.

