How this IT professional switched careers in his 50s to become a boat captain | CBC.ca Loaded
Mainstreet NS10:14How this IT professional switched careers in his 50s to become a boat captain
How this IT professional switched careers in his 50s to become a boat captain
1 day ago
Radio
Duration 10:14
Switching careers at any time is tough to do, but how many people take the plunge in their late 50s? Glenn Fraser did. The former IT professional and courier is now a boat captain for a harbour tour in Halifax. CBC's Carsten Knox went down to the waterfront to learn more about his decision to switch it up.