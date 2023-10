Robot suit moves from anime to reality

News

Duration 1:23

For $3.6 million (or 400 million yen), you could become the owner and pilot of a 4.5 metre, 3.2 tonne robot suit, courtesy of Japanese robotics startup Tsubame Industries. CEO Ryo Yoshida says he wanted to build a creation that would combine Japan's renowned strengths in animation, games, robotics and automobiles into a statement that says, 'This is Japan.' Yoshida says he hopes the robot suit can one day be used to help with disaster relief or in the space industry.