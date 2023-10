How Desi Stores are serving up a lot more than just groceries

News

Duration 4:44

Saskatchewan is made up of people from all over the world. And even though they live here, many are still seeking food or other things from their home countries. A lot of them can find those things Desi stores, which cater to South Asian communities. In this video for the CBC Creator Network, filmmaker Ayesha Mohsin takes a look inside some Desi stores, and finds out how they are much more than just a store.