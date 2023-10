Sask. plans to override Charter of Rights to protect pronoun policy. Here's what that means.

Duration 2:13

Premier Scott Moe says he wants to pass legislation to keep his government's pronoun policy in schools. Last week, a Regina judge granted an injunction to put the policy on pause, writing that the policy's constitutionality needs to be reviewed because it could cause harm to children. The province plans override that decision by using the notwithstanding clause, on the basis of protecting parental rights.