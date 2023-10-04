Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Mainstreet NS20:09shalan joudry named artist-in-residence at Canadian Museum of Immigration

shalan joudry named artist-in-residence at Canadian Museum of Immigration

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 20:09

The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 has announced its artist-in-residence for 2023 and it's poet, playwright, artist and ecologist shalan joudry from Bear River First Nation. Guest host Preston Mulligan spoke to shalan about her work and the role.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:37

Trump's New York fraud trial shows combative defendant

The National

3 days ago
Duration 1:07

Kinew leads impromptu surprise song for his mom

CBC News Manitoba

2 days ago
Duration 0:48

2 grizzlies follow hikers down trail for 20 minutes in Banff National Park

CBC News Calgary

21 days ago
Duration 1:19

Family speaks out about couple killed in bear attack

CBC News Calgary

1 day ago
Duration 1:53

Tropical Storm Philippe could dampen Thanksgiving weekend in N.S.

CBC News Nova Scotia

2 days ago

now