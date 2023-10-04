shalan joudry named artist-in-residence at Canadian Museum of Immigration | CBC.ca Loaded
2 days ago
The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 has announced its artist-in-residence for 2023 and it's poet, playwright, artist and ecologist shalan joudry from Bear River First Nation. Guest host Preston Mulligan spoke to shalan about her work and the role.