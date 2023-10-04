Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Edmonton AM12:25The role of Ukrainians who fought in a division of the SS in the Second World War

The role of Ukrainians who fought in a division of the SS in the Second World War

  • 17 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:25

The University of Alberta is reviewing its donations policy after returning $30,000 from the family of Yaroslav Hunka. He's the Ukrainian- Canadian man whose appearance in Parliament sparked international headlines after it was revealed he served in the 14th Waffen Division of the SS. Here to tell us more about the historical context of the 14th Waffen, and how to reconcile those past actions with the present, is Henry Abramson. He's a dean at Touro University in Brooklyn and a specialist in the history of the Jews of Ukraine.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:48

2 grizzlies follow hikers down trail for 20 minutes in Banff National Park

CBC News Calgary

20 days ago
Duration 2:37

Grizzly bear attack kills couple in Banff National Park

The National

3 days ago
Duration 2:37

Trump's New York fraud trial shows combative defendant

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:35

'This is really now getting dirty': Trump criticizes judge, trial

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 1:07

Kinew leads impromptu surprise song for his mom

CBC News Manitoba

15 hours ago

now