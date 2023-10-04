The role of Ukrainians who fought in a division of the SS in the Second World War

Radio

Duration 12:25

The University of Alberta is reviewing its donations policy after returning $30,000 from the family of Yaroslav Hunka. He's the Ukrainian- Canadian man whose appearance in Parliament sparked international headlines after it was revealed he served in the 14th Waffen Division of the SS. Here to tell us more about the historical context of the 14th Waffen, and how to reconcile those past actions with the present, is Henry Abramson. He's a dean at Touro University in Brooklyn and a specialist in the history of the Jews of Ukraine.